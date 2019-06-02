Home | News | General | Nasarawa governor ditches new wife, picks first wife as first lady

Nasarawa governor, Abdullahi Sule, has picked his first wife, Hajiya Salifat, as the official first lady of the state.

This was made known in a statement sent to journalists and signed by the permanent secretary (political affairs and special services), Abubakar Sadiq Ishaq, on Sunday, June 2.

The governor's decision comes at a time there were speculations in the state that he might pick his new wife, Hajiya Farida, for the position.

Sule, 59, is married to three wives at the moment. He married Hajiya Salifat two months ago after he was elected governor.

The governor also stated that he prefers to be officially addressed as His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi A. Sule.

READ ALSO: Three suspects arrested over invasion of ex-Imo governor Okorocha's home

Prior to his gubernatorial ambition in 2018, the governor was the group managing director of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.

Meanwhile, the newly-sworn in Zamfara state governor, Hon. Dr Muhammad Bello Matawallen-Maradun has dedicated half of his monthly salary to orphans welfare in the state.

Matawallen Maradun announced this on Thursday, May 30 when he visited the state's orphanage home in Gusau, the state capital.

He said orphans are among the important personalities in the society, therefore they need to be given effective care and concern.

Stay with Legit and keep track of the latest news in Nigeria!

Two Ex-Govs Bag Jail Terms; Good Fight Against Corruption or Political Move? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...