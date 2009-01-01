Home | News | General | Sagay's comments on Supreme Court exposes Buhari, APC desperation - PDP

- Eminent lawyer Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) recently criticized the Supreme Court's ruling in Zamfara and Rivers

- Professor Sagay described the verdicts travesty of justice and called on the APC to return to court concerning the verdicts

- The PDP has berated the presidency and the ruling APC for condoning Sagay's comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized the presidency for allowing the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay to cast aspersions on the integrity of the Justices of the Supreme Court over the court’s judgment on Rivers and Zamfara states elections.

The PDP in a statement sent to Legit.ng by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, on Sunday, June 2, accused the presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of condoning Sagay's comments against the apex court's judges.

Sagay in a statement sent to journalists, had advised the APC to return to court concerning the Supreme Court's ruling in both states, adding that there is remedy in law in such situations.

In Rivers, the APC was excluded from fielding candidates during the general elections following a Supreme Court’s ruling.

In Zamfara, the Supreme Court nullified APC’s participation in the elections due to non-conduct of the mandatory primaries and gave victory to the PDP - the party with the highest votes after APC.

The PDP stated that, “Sagay's resort to incitement and hate language against the Supreme Court justices further exposes the desperation of the Buhari presidency and the APC to cow, blackmail, intimidate and attempt to annex the judiciary, particularly, the Supreme Court, ahead of the determination of PDP’s presidential election petition.”

The PDP further stated that, “Sagay's comment has also revealed the level of condescension, derision and contempt the Buhari presidency and the APC have for the Justices of the Supreme Court.”

“By declaring the upholding of justice by the Supreme Court as a “national tragedy” and “unimaginable injustice,” and suggesting that, “we (probably, his party members) should not allow” the judgment as delivered, Prof. Sagay is calling for anarchy and rebelliousness against our constitutional democratic order and rule of law,” the party said.

“Our party believes that such intentional attack on the integrity of the Supreme Court can only emanate from feverish apprehensions by the Buhari presidency and the APC that they might not have their way in the presidential election petition, hence this resort to blackmail.

“As a law-abiding party, the PDP holds the integrity of the justices as well as the institution of the judiciary very high and do not support this attempt by agents of the APC to clip and sequester the judiciary for their partisan interests.

“The PDP therefore calls on the Supreme Court Justices to note the machinations of the APC and continue to be firm in upholding justice as has been demonstrated in the judgments on Rivers and Zamfara states elections, which serve as lessons to political parties to adhere strictly to rules of internal democracy in our electoral processes,” the party concluded.

Similarly, a former deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned the comments of Sagay.

Comrade Frank in a statement sent to journalists on Friday, May 31, said Sagay's statement is capable of negatively overheating the polity, stressing that the Supreme Court is the highest court of the land.

