Photos: Liverpool’s Champions League homecoming party
Liverpool’s celebrations shifted to their home city on Sunday as tens of thousands of fans greeted the team who beat Tottenham to win the Champions League final in Madrid the night before.
Football fans line the streets waiting to see the Liverpool football team take part in an open-top bus parade around Liverpool, north-west England on June 2, 2019, after winning they won the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham.
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (centre L), Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (C) and Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren (R) take part in an open-top bus parade around Liverpool, north-west England on June 2, 2019, after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham.
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah gestures to the fans during an open-top bus parade around Liverpool, north-west England on June 2, 2019, after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham.
Liverpool's English midfielder James Milner and Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson hold the European Champion Clubs' Cup trophy during an open-top bus parade around Liverpool, north-west England on June 2, 2019, after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham. Liverpool's celebrations stretched long into the night after they became six-time European champions with goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi to beat Tottenham. The 2-0 win in the sweltering Metropolitano Stadium delivered a first trophy in seven years for Liverpool, and finally a first win in seven finals for coach Jurgen Klopp.
