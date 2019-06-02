Home | News | General | DG VON blames insecurity on infrastructural decay

Enugu – The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, said the decay and neglect of critical infrastructure over the years had led to insecurity in parts of the country.

Okechukwu made his thoughts known on Sunday at the Igwa-Nshi Eke Festival held in Eke community within Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Osita Okechukwu

He noted that critical infrastructure remained the backbone of any economy as it held the key to mass employment and job creation by creating enabling environment.

Okechukwu added that unemployment, idleness, and despondence caused by decay and neglect of critical infrastructure were responsible for the current insecurity in parts of the country.

“Part of the insecurity on the ground and gross unemployment is because we allowed our critical infrastructure to decay and neglected by successive administrations for many years.

“The day you return Nigeria’s critical infrastructure back to work such as sufficient electricity, good road and rail networks and sufficient food, you have more Nigerians` hands on jobs there will be more prosperity and happiness in the land.

“This is because the insecurity cannot be disconnected from the idleness and despondence among the people especially the youths and President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration understood all these,” he said.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari had embarked on massive critical infrastructure development and self-sufficiency in food production in one swoop across the country.

According to him, these include 5,000 kilometres of Federal roads; 5,000 kilometres of Standard Gauge Rail Lines and additional 5,000 megawatts of electricity.

He said that Buhari also has plans for the provision of gas pipelines to major commercial cities especially in the South-East as well as provision of modern airports across the country.

“These critical infrastructure and other projects are meant to help Nigerians and organised private sector, group or individuals – to easily succeed in their businesses,“he said.

On Buhari’s inaugural speech, Okechukwu said that it would be inappropriate he made a speech on May 29 and less than a fortnight again makes another on June 12.

“On June 12, I anticipate he will tell the Nigerian people where he is going and how he will consolidate on his achievements.

“For us, Buhari has done creditably in the past four years,’’ he said.

Okechukwu said that the festival was a unifying factor which brings people of the Eke community, their relatives and friends far and near together. (NAN)

