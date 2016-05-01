Home | News | General | Support Omo-Agege’s bid for Senate Deputy President’s seat– Delta Central APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta Central Senatorial District has appealed to other ethnic nationalities at the Senate to support the bid of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege for Deputy Senate President.

The APC Vice-Chairman in Delta, Mr Adelabu Bodjor, read the party’s resolutions at a press briefing/solidarity support meeting for Omo-Agege on Sunday in Warri.

Omo-Agege is vying for the deputy senate seat and will be the first Urhobo person to attain that exotic seat if he eventually emerged winner.

Bodjor said the Urhobo nation where Omo-Agege hails from had before now supported the North, East and West in their previous bids for various positions in the senate.

According to him, it will be better if other ethnic groups at the Red Chamber can reciprocate the good gesture and support Omo-Agege’s aspirations.

“We expect them to support the Urhobos in the quest for Omo-Agege to secure the Deputy Senate President seat,” he said.

Bodjor said that a faceless group known as Urhobo Political Group was allegedly being sponsored by perceived Urhobo enemies to declare support for another Senator from the Eastern part of the country.

“It is, therefore, mischievous and preposterous for quite a handful of persons who claim to be Urhobos and for any reason known to them only to work against the interest of entire Urhobo nation and history.

”We state expressly that the Urhobos across board are solidly and overwhelmingly behind Omo-Agege for his bid for the position of the Deputy Senate President to fulfill our dreams.

“We are also urging our sons and daughters to discountenance the group who has chosen the part of dishonor to wish away the good coming the way of Urhobo people,” he said.

Also, Halims Agoda, a former House of Representatives member representing Ethiope East Federal Constituency, urged the Urhobos to rally round and support Omo-Agege’s aspirations.

“Omo-Agege has played his part, the Arewa has endorsed him; why are we now working against him,” he querried.

