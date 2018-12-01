Home | News | General | ASUU suspends planned strike

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin – The National president of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi has said that the union has shelved its plan to mobilise its members for industrial action to press home its demand for the fulfillment of the agreement it reached with the federal government

The ASUU president, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Ilorin, at the weekend on the sidelines of ‘‘Day of Tributes’’ held in honour of the late Prof Samson Olatunde Oduleye who was a member of the UNILORIN 49+.

The programme which was attended by members of UNILORIN 49 and their families was held at the deceased’s Adewole Estate residence, Ilorin, Kwara state.

The ASUU’s president, however, demanded for an evidence from the federal government to show that the balance of the N25 billion earned academic allowances earlier released to universities had been ‘‘mainstreamed in the 2019 budget’’.

He also called on authorities of university of Ilorin to tender an apology to deceased and other victims of Unilorin 49+ vindicated by the supreme court judgement over illegal terminations of their appointments.

Paying tribute to the late Oduleye, the ASUU’s president asking the authorities of the university of Ilorin to tender an apology to the family of the deceased and others vindicated by a Supreme Court’s judgement said,”It is morally right for the authorities of university of Ilorin without being told to tender apology to the 49 lecturers of the university that were illegally sacked as vindicated by the supreme court judgement”

INEC’s statement declaring PDP’s candidates winners of Zamfara eections(Opens in a new browser tab)

Ogunyemi , added that the Supreme Court’s judgement which favoured the affected lecturers were enough for the university management to admit that it ‘‘acted wrongly and should own up to its wrong doing’’.

Oduleye, was a former chairman of ASUU, Unilorin Chapter, he died at the aged 75.

How public varsities increase fees in defiance of FG directives(Opens in a new browser tab)

The day of tributes which was attended by leaders of ASUU from various branches across the country, was at the instance of Unilorin 49 +.

He stressed,‘‘Professor Oduleye won all his court cases against university of Ilorin. The University should therefore see the passing away of this relentless advocate of excellence, justice and fairness in the institution as occasion for sober reflection and opportunity to mend its ways’’

While describing the deceased as ‘‘ a comrade Prof’’, the ASUU president who presented a 96 pages ‘‘book of tributes’’ containing ever 74 entries at the occasion, said ‘‘the university owes him (late Oduleye) and his family an apology, as it also does many other victims’’ of the UNILORIN 49 + struggle.

FG/ASUU Agreement : Union wants Nigerians to caution FG over non-implementation

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...