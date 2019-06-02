Home | News | General | Obaseki assents to law establishing Edo skills development initiative

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

BENIN – A bill establishing the Edo Skills Development Initiative, (Edo Jobs) as an agency has been signed into law by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The governor who disclosed this while inaugurating the CEDDI established by Iyase of Benin, Chief Sam Igbe said, the law was part of moves by the state government to deepen its commitment to expanding opportunities for skills development and jobs creation for residents in the state.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki

Obaseki said that the state government was fully committed to providing more opportunities for youths to make positive choices.

He disclosed that Edo State was collaborating with Delta State Government to set-up a Bendel Development Commission to ensure the development of both States.

He assured that resources would be deployed to enable the agency to develop more skills acquisition centres across the state, noting that there were about 537 registered skills acquisition centres in the state with many of the centres not able to bridge the skills gap in the state.

Obaseki commended the Iyase of Benin, Chief Sam Igbe, for initiating the CEDDI skills acquisition centre, adding that investing in human capacity was the way to go in repositioning the Nigerian economy.

He said his administration would separate the junior secondary schools from senior secondary schools so that the former would focus on vocational training and skills acquisition.

The Iyase of Benin and General Grand Beacon of CEDDI, Chief Sam Igbe, urged parents to assist their children in planning and building credible career paths as well as making choices that will enable young people become entrepreneurs or more employable in future.

He noted that the beneficiaries from the centre who have completed their training have established their businesses and become employers of labour.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief David Edeberi, said through the CEDDI initiative, many persons have been trained in various trades. He congratulated Chief Igbe for the initiative, which has helped in alleviating poverty in Edo and Delta states.

The Supervisory Beacon of CEDDI, Mr Nosasu Edigin, said the Non-Governmental Organisation was established in 2012 to combat poverty and diabetes in Edo and Delta states.

Edigin said the NGO promotes skills acquisition and embarks on awareness campaigns on diabetes in Edo and Delta states.

At the event, Captain Hosa Okunbo was inducted as CEDDI’s new Grand Beacon, as he called for the creation of empowerment opportunities for youths to succeed in life.

