Lady reveals what her ex did after she blocked him everywhere

Nigerian on air personality, Abby Oyebade, has revealed the unexpected thing her ex did the moment she blocked him everywhere.

According to her, the ex sent her some amount of money and the begged her to unblock her using the transaction ID. Sharing a screenshot of the said transaction, Oyebade said:

I blocked this nigga everywhere! And he does this?! men are crazy.

See her tweet below which has generated a number of reactions because lots of people do not think she is saying the truth.

And the reactions:

