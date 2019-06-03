Realiy star, Tboss reacts to allegations she is expecting a child with Ubi Franklin





Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as Tboss, has debunked rumors that herself and music executive, Ubi Franklin, were lovers at some point and that she is expecting his baby.





The 35-year-old made the denial in a live session held with fans on Instagram on Sunday June 2nd.





“Let me just swear to you guys today, me and Ubi we have had nothing intimate when I say…we have haven’t as much as kiss…never…no,” she said.





Tboss reacts to allegations she is expecting a child with Ubi Franklin, swears they have never been intimate







Rumors about them being a couple were rife last year when these photos of them hanging out in Abuja surfaced online. Although TBoss shut down the rumors immediately, some Nigerians however still believed they were an item.





In March, news that she might be expecting surfaced online after she shared new photos of herself. Many people speculated she was expecting a baby with either actor, Uti Nwachukwu or Ubi.





Tboss in her live video, stated that her being pregnant or not is not anybody's business. According to her, herself and Ubi have known each other for a while, but she says there is no romance there and she believes that Ubi does not fancy her at all. Watch clips from the live video below



