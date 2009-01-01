Home | News | General | 9th assembly: PDP to speak on those aspiring to succeed Saraki, Dogara

- The leadership of PDP is expected to speak on those aspiring to succeed Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara in the ninth National Assembly

- Kola Ologbondiyan, the party's spokesperson, who disclosed that said the leadership would meet separately with its members in the Senate and House of Representatives

- Nicholas Ossai, a member of the House of Representatives, however, said he is not aware of the slated meeting

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed that it is ready to meet in Abuja to determine who to support as presiding officers of the two chambers of the ninth National Assembly.

Premium Times reports that those expected to be at the meeting are members of the party’s NWC led by its national chairman, Uche Secondus; lawmakers-elect for the ninth National Assembly; outgoing principal officers of the eighth National Assembly who are members of the party and some selected members of the party’s council.

Also, Senate president, Bukola Saraki; and speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, are expected to speak on those aspiring to succeed them.

The PDP's spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, who confirmed this in a statement said the party’s leadership would meet separately with their members in the Senate and House of Representatives.

According to him, “The party will certainly meet this week and take a decision on whether our elected members of the Ninth National Assembly would be directed to cast their votes for a particular aspirant or be given freedom to vote for any aspirant of their choice.

“We will meet with the PDP caucuses in the Senate and House of Representatives separately because they know the particular aspirant they could work with.

“We have not got(ten) to the level of determining sanctions against our members who have already started identifying with a particular candidate.”

A member of the House of Representatives, Nicholas Ossai, however, on Monday, June 3, said he is not aware of the slated meeting. He also said if such meetings would hold, “he doesn’t think the party will tell its members who to vote.

“The party won’t tell us who to vote because we already invited all the aspirants to interview them. They all gave us their manifesto and we have set up a committee to look into it.

“When our committee comes out with their report, we will then decide on the candidate to vote for.”

Recall that Legit.ng some leaders of the opposition PDP were reaching out to newly elected or re-elected federal legislators from the party and the ruling APC to ensure a rancour free election of principal officers of the 9th National Assembly.

