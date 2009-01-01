Home | News | General | Nigerian man weds his Chinese sweetheart in beautiful Igbo traditional wedding ceremony

It is no news that many foreign countries are gradually beginning to fall in love with African cultures, especially those in Nigeria and this is reflected in the recent wedding video trending on social media.

There is a popular saying that goes; when you go black, you never go back. For this Chinese bride, it appears she has gone all out for her Nigerian boo and this can is reflected in how happy she was at her wedding.

The couple who had a traditional Igbo wedding, was all smiles as she danced her way to her groom with a cup of wine in hand, given to her by her parents who were equally dressed in Igbo attires.

The video was shared by a Twitter user identified as Chuka Okeke on the platform and his hilarious caption reads: "Igbo-Chinese relationship.... We have exported our culture to China. Igbo Amaka!!!"

In similar news, a Nigerian man from Imo state, Rafael Onyeka, has walked his Oyinbo bride down the aisle but in a traditional way. The beau got married to his wife, who was identified as Victoria Prusin after they got engaged on August 11, in Finland. Legit.ng earlier shared a story of the couples’ engagement.

They were set to get married on August 18, in Helsinki, Finland. Rafael had shared pre wedding photos on social media and they definitely looked smitten.

