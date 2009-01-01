Home | News | General | Ben Bruce's son graduates from UK university, Nigerians react, call out his hypocrisy

Nigerians reacted to the picture of Ben Murray-Bruce’s son, Cody Murray Bruce, on twitter on Sunday, June 3, which celebrated his graduation from high school.

Nigerians criticized the senator for going against what he preaches about growing the economy by patronizing products and services in the country, seeing that he sent his own son abroad to study.

Many on the micro messaging platform called out his stark hypocrisy on everything he has said under his favourite ‘common sense’ anthem.

Nigerians on twitter used the opportunity to remind him of his many thoughts on how to grow the economy to show how he has failed them by the singular act of sending his ward to school outside of the country.

Others on the platform went all out to call the senator a hypocrite and never hid how they felt about him.

Some others who commented on the picture, however, congratulated his son for the graduation while also bashing his father.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district in the National Assembly lamented the nation’s continued quest to discover oil in the north rather than educate about 12 million out of school children.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

It was reported that the lawmaker said the situation is a sad one in that the crave for oil was coming at a time when the world is phasing out crude.

It was also gathered that Senator Murray-Bruce stressed that oil would not save Nigeria with a reference to Venezuela a nation with one of the largest crude oil reserves.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: We have upgraded to serve you better

Laolu Akande Speaks on How Presidency is Tackling Economy | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...