Set aside judgment recognizing Omo-Agege as APC senatorial candidate - Delta APC faction tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has been asked to set aside a judgment recognizing Ovie Omo-Agege as the candidate of the Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general election, by a faction of the party in the state.

The executive committee of the party led by Jones Erue had been sacked by the Asaba Federal High Court in March 2019. Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central, belongs to the Erue faction, The Cable reports.

Legit.ng notes the lawmaker’s candidature as well as that of Great Ogboru, the party’s governorship candidate in the state, had been voided by the court. The verdict was, however, appealed by the Erue faction.

The appellate court, in May, subsequently set aside the judgment which recognized the other faction led by Cyril Ogodo. The faction had fielded O’tega Emerhor as the APC candidate for Delta central senatorial district.

However, the apex court was asked by the Ogodo faction, via its counsel, O.J Oghenejakpor, to set aside the Appeal Court’s judgment on the grounds that it erred when it did not entertain their preliminary objection.

According to the lawyer, objection was “properly raised” before the appeal court.

The appellants argued that findings of the High Court were ignored by the court, which took a one-sided view of the case.

They prayed the apex court to allow the appeal in “its entirety”, including an order awarding cost against the Erue faction.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the APC in Delta central senatorial district appealed to other ethnic nationalities at the Senate to support the bid of Ovie Omo-Agege for deputy Senate president.

The APC vice chairman in Delta, Adelabu Bodjor, read the party’s resolutions at a press briefing/solidarity support meeting for Omo-Agege on Sunday, June 2 in Warri.

Bodjor said the Urhobo nation where Omo-Agege hails from had before now, supported the North, East and West in their previous bids for various positions in the Senate.

