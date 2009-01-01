Home | News | General | Senator Dino Melaye unveils his poster for Kogi governorship race (photo)

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi west senatorial district has unveiled his poster for governorship race. The governor released the official photo on his Instagram page on Sunday, June 2.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Melaye declared to contest the Kogi governorship election scheduled for November 16.

The senator made his intention known on Saturday, June 1, during a meeting of Kogi West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executives held at his country home in Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu local government area of the state.

The PDP senator expressed optimism of emerging the next governor of the Kogi state.

Confirming the report, Melaye's media aide said his boss made the declaration during a meeting of Kogi West PDP executives held at the residence of Gen. David Jemibewon.

If the senator emerges as PDP candidate, he will go head-to-head with his bitter rival Yahaya Bello who is the current governor of the state. This also depends on if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) decides to field Bello as its candidate.

