Hundreds of thousands of Liverpool fans attend Champions League victory parade

Liverpool fans traveled to Merseyside on Sunday, June 2, to attend the club's Champions League victory parade through the city.

The Reds defeated Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0, to win their sixth Champions League title.

Mohamed Salah's second minute penalty put Jurgen Klopp's men in the driver's seat before super sub Divock Origi doubled his side's lead late on.

The entire coaching staff and supporters went wild at the Wanda Metropolitano after the blast of the final whistle and they celebrated long into the night.

They received a heroes' welcome on their arrival as they made their way through the streets of Liverpool on a victory bus.

Thousands of fans in attendance were singing, cheering with lots of red smoke in the incredible atmosphere.

It is understood that over 750,000 Liverpool supporters turned out for the victory parade, whose population is 489,000. It just goes to show how massive the club is.

Liverpool fan Dave Williams was on the route and said: "They've fought so hard all the way and deserve a heroes' welcome.

"The hairs on the back of my neck are standing on end at the thought of seeing the cup back in the city where it belongs."

Fellow Kopite Richard Sewell added: "We just had to be here and I'm pleased we made the trip because the atmosphere is electric."

