Jurgen Klopp reveals the emotional thing he did during Champions League title parade

- Jurgen Klopp has said that he was a little bit emotional on Sunday, June 2 during UCL title parade

- Klopp won his first trophy for Liverpool on Saturday, June 1, beating Spurs 2-0 in Champions League final

- Egypt international Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored the two goals for the Reds

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted to have cried on Sunday, June 2, during his side's Champions League trophy parade in England.

The Reds defeated Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 in the 2018/19 Champions League final with Mohamed Salah and Origi scoring the two goals.

Klopp who is reportedly set to be offered a contract extension at Anfield was emotional seeing the support for the Reds after their latest success in Europe.

"I cannot really describe it because I cried a little bit as well because it's so overwhelming what the people are doing.

''When you have a direct eye contact and you see how much it means to them that's touching to be honest. It's brilliant.

"Thank God the weather changed in a positive direction so we are having a wonderful time here. It's really special,'' Klopp said to the club's website according to Goal.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are still searching for a Premier League title after losing the 2018/19 crown to Manchester City on the last day of the season with just one point.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month award for March.

Liverpool played the whole of March without losing a match, recording three wins, and a draw to stay in contention for a league title in 29 years.

