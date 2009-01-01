Home | News | General | Lady declared missing after sending strange message to family members

A social media user has cried out on social media after her sister left a series of cryptic messages before she went missing.

The lady identified as @teslimknight placed her cry for help on popular micro blogging platform, Twitter.

She disclosed that her kid sister, whom she identified as Lawal Taiwo Nifemi Aishat, was last heard from on the night of Saturday, June 1, before her sudden disappearance.

@teslimknight also shared the strange text message that her sister sent to the family before her mobile line became unreachable.

See her tweet below:

READ ALSO: Woman begins search for her mother who has been missing for 17 years

In another post that was shared under the thread, it was disclosed that the missing person’s last location was somewhere in Ijebu, where she resides with her twin sister.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Another series of photos shared by @teslimknight revealed the last messages that were shared by the missing lady on instant messaging app, WhatsApp.

The messages conveyed in the screenshots appeared as though the lady was planning to take her own life.

Check the tweets below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

If you have any useful information that can, kindly send a message to Legit.ng on our Facebook page.

In a relating story, Legit.ng gathered the report of a Nigerian lady identified as Adewura, who was declared missing by her family on social media. In an unfortunate turn of events, the search for the lady came to an end after he dead body was found in canal.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

NAIJ.com visits Evans the kidnapper's house, how should he be punished? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...