- Virgil van Dijk has stated that Lionel Messi should win the next Ballon d'Or

- The Liverpool star added that he is not thinking about winning the award

- Dijk won the 2018/19 Champions League title while Messi won the Spanish La Liga

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has explained that Barcelona legend Lionel Messi should win the 2019 Ballon d'Or award considering his performances for the Spanish champions.

The race for who wins the next Ballon d'Or award has began with many tipping Virgil Van Dijk to win it following his superb season with Liverpool.

Last term in the Premier League, the 27-year-old Dutchman played in most games for Liverpool who were beaten by Manchester City for the EPL title.

But unlike last season where they lost against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev, Jurgen Klopp's men won the 2018/19 title beating Tottenham.

Before Liverpool got to the final, they met Barcelona in the last four in which the Reds upturned a 3-0 first leg defeat for them to beat the Catalans 4-0 at Anfield.

And after their win over Spurs in Madrid, Virgil Van Dijk believes Lionel Messi should be the winner of the award the Argentine has won five times.

"I think Messi is the best player in the world and I think he deserves it as long as he plays.

"The Ballon d'Or is not something I am thinking of, but if it happens by any chance I will obviously take it.

"I don't think there is any case and I think that Messi is still the best player in the world and it doesn't matter if he isn't in the Champions League final,'' Dijk told the press conference according to Marca.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona star Lionel Messi admitted that Liverpool's Champions League defeat was the only nightmare he encountered during his first reign as the captain of the club.

The Catalans were humiliated 4-0 by the Premier League side, which eventually saw them crash out of the European championship at the semifinal stage.

