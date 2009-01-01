Home | News | General | Anthony Joshua gets 4 times more money than new heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz despite surprise defeat

- Andy Ruiz Jr will earn just £5million despite the huge victory over Anthony Joshua

- The Nigerian-born British boxer hit the canvass four times before the match was stopped

- Ruiz's victory is regarded as one of the greatest upset in the heavyweight division

Andy Ruiz Jr will go home with just £5million beating Anthony Joshua in one of the greatest upset in boxing history.

The Mexican knocked Joshua down four times, before the referee stopped the fight in the seventh-round.

But the dethroned WBA, WBO and IBF champion will earn the lions' share, pocketing £20m after suffering the first defeat of his career.

The Nigerian-born British boxer struggled in the early rounds, but found a breakthrough in the third, as he caught Ruiz Jr with a left hook.

Ruiz recovered and showed slick speed with his hands to knock Joshua down twice before the end of the round.

Joshua regained composure in the following rounds, but was knocked down twice more in the seventh, leaving referee no choice but to stop the fight.

The most Ruiz Jr has earned for a win was a reported £382,000 against Devin Vargas in 2018.

And now he will receive over five times more than the £770,000 he received after the loss to Joseph Parker in 2017.

Joshua said his shock defeat was merely a 'minor setback,' with promoter Eddie Hearn expecting to arrange a rematch for December.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Anthony Joshua lost his IBF, WBA, WBO world titles to Andy Ruiz after he was knocked out in the seventh round on Saturday, June 1.

It was Joshua's first defeat in his career after winning 20 straight victories with 19 coming by the way of knockouts.

