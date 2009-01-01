BBNaija season 4 premieres on June 30

The highly anticipated fourth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show will premiere on June 30.

The announcement was made by DStv on Monday through their Twitter handle @DStvng.

They wrote, “Okay! We can wait no more! #BBNaija2019 storms your screens on June 30th!”

Although the theme for the upcoming season has not been revealed, Multichoice has been teasing the show with posters that read, “spicy hot”.



In January, Mr John Ugbe, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria revealed that the show will take place in Nigeria for the first time since its return.

Auditions were held in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri, Ibadan, Benin and Enugu.

The first season of the show first aired in 2006. This was followed by ‘See Gobe’ in 2017 which was won by Efe Ejeba. In 2018, Miracle Ikechukwu won ‘Double Wahala’.

It was gathered that ex-housemate and perennial host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return to host the show.

