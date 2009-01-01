Home | News | General | Even if Buhari offers me the position of Vice President, I will never accept- Reno Omokri
Even if Buhari offers me the position of Vice President, I will never accept- Reno Omokri



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 31 minutes ago
Reno Omokri says even if offered the position of Vice President, he will never accept any appointment from President Buhari. 
According to Reno, he believes President Buhari is not mentally capable of leading a country like Nigeria.

Reno made this known in an exchange he had with one of his Instagram followers.

See screengrab below
