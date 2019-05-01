Home | News | General | "You Can’t Make Heaven If You Take Vitamin C And Eat Titus Fish" – Nigerian Prophetess
A video footage of a Nigerian prophetess telling members that people who take vitamin C and eat Titus fish can’t make heaven has surfaced on the internet.
The viral video shows the prophetess saying vitamin C (ascorbic acid) and Titus fish are gotten from the deep sea which is marine kingdom. She says that people who indulge in taking vitamin c would need deliverance and those who eat titus fish or to make heaven. According to her, Vitamin C is not produced anywhere in the world.
The controversial video has gone viral since it hit the internet, sparking different reactions from Nigerians.
