Home | News | General | Omokri backs Buhari, faults CAN; says Jonathan, Obasanjo attended OIC meetings
NIMASA ex-DG Obi gets seven-year imprisonment for N136m fraud
BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu signs N873.5bn budget

Omokri backs Buhari, faults CAN; says Jonathan, Obasanjo attended OIC meetings



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 8 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday, faulted the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari for attending the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit a day after he was inaugurated into office for a second term.

The President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Saturday berated President Muhammadu Buhari for attending the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit 24 hours after his inauguration.

CAN insisted that Buhari’s attendance at the OIC was unconstitutional and confirmed worries about the alleged Islamisation agenda.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the CAN President said as Buhari begins his second term in office, he should have a blueprint for the security challenges facing the country as well as avoid lopsided appointments in every facet of the government, “especially in the appointment chief security officers.”


But reacting, Omokri, in a tweet said CAN was wrong for attacking Buhari, adding that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is a Christians but attended OIC meetings.

He wrote: “It is wrong for CAN to condemn @MBuhari for attending Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meetings.

“Ex-President Jonathan is a Christian, but attended OIC meetings. I don’t like OIC. But I accept that Nigeria is multi-religious #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosDarts”

Since Nigeria joined the OIC in 1986, President Buhari has become the third Nigerian leader to attend its conference, after late President Umaru Yar’Adua and President Goodluck Jonathan.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 120