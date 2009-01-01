Home | News | General | Billionaire PSG owner set to take over top English club as talks open

- Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser al-Khelaifi in takeover talks with Leeds United

- Nasser al-Khelaifi is due to open discussions with club's owner Andrea Radrizzani on Monday, June 3.

- Radrizzani has been involved with Leeds since January 2017

Paris Saint-Germain owners are holding talks over buying Championship campaigners Leeds United.

According to UK Sun report citing French publication L'equipe, billionaire Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who doubles as the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and president of PSG is expected to commence discussions with club's owner Andrea Radrizzani on Monday, June 3.

At the last count, the 45-year-old has splashed out over £300m on signing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe alone, since taking over at the Parc des Princes in 2011.

However, with the French champions struggling for form in Europe, the owners are reportedly interested working with an English club in a new venture.

Early in the year, Al-Khelaifi opened talks over buying a stake with the Yorkshire-based outfit, but Nottingham Forest could also be another option.

However, the Qatari mogul is now ready to meet Radrizzani along with manager Marcelo Bielsa in Doha, with a view of discussing a possible sale of the club.

Leeds owners are reportedly holding discussions with six other potential suitors over a deal.

Interestingly, PSG billionaire owners are keen on stepping into English football, while using PSG's successful set up as a platform to loan players.

But with ongoing probe into Al-Khelaifi may derail the takeover attempt.

In May, a French judicial official disclosed that the PSG chief could likely face a preliminary charge of "active corruption" in connection to a $3.5m payment to an IAAF official, with regards to Qatar's bids to play host to the 2017 and 2019 athletics World Championships.

The official maintained that Khelaifi was suspected of corruption “in regards with Qatar’s track and field worlds”.

London came out tops for with their bid for 2017 with Qatar hosting the World Championships later this year.

Meanwhile, Al-Khelaifi's legal representatives claim the allegations were "inaccurate" and that he "had not validated any payment of any kind whatsoever" to anyone that cared to listen.

New investors planning to buy an English football club must now go through a "fit and proper person" test.

Current Leeds owner Radrizzani assumed full control from Massimo Cellino in May 2017 despite partaking with the club’s activities since the start of the year

