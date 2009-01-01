Home | News | General | Nigerians dig out clip from old movie where Regina Daniels vowed not to marry an old man

- Regina Daniels is currently married to 59-year-old billionaire politician

- A movie in which the 18-year-old Nollywood actress featured in had her rejecting the offer to marry an older man

- Whether by destiny or not, Regina has had that part of the movie manifest in real life

Legit.ng has sighted a short video from a movie in which teen Nollywood actress Regina Daniels featured in.

She acted as the niece of popular Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu, and she lived with him together with her elderly brother.

In the video seen by Legit.ng, Regina flatly refused when her uncle Agu told her to marry a man of his age.

The man, another actor, had come to see Agu with drinks to ask for Daniels’ hand in marriage.

But she rejected the offer, saying that at her age she needed to think and focus on her education rather than getting married.

Angry, Daniels got up and left, leaving both her uncle and the suitor in confusion and shame.

Even when her uncle ordered her to sit till the conversation was over, Regina screamed: “Excuse me”, and left.

Her brother in the movie commented, warning their uncle that even if his sister Regina would get married at her young age, not to someone older than her father.

This made both the uncle and the suitor scream in disbelief and disappointment.

This video has come at a time that the offer Regina objected to in a movie, has happened in real life. This time around, she did not refuse the offer, but has embraced it with both hands resulting in her marriage to Nigerian billionaire and politician Ned Nwoko.

Their marriage has attracted international attention mainly because of their age difference.

Meanwhile, while Regina’s mother had danced happily at her engagement, a man claiming to be her father said he is not in support of the marriage.

In a more recent news, the 18-year-old actress was seen holding hands with her 59-year-old husband walking towards an aircraft bound for Abuja.

