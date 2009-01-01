Home | News | General | Lovely photos of the immediate family of Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

- New photos of the immediate family of Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-olu have recently been spotted

- These photos which were most likely taken during the Inauguration Day have received a lot of reactions from Nigerians

The new governor who was recently inaugurated shared an intimate photo with members of his immediate family.

These family members consisted of a lot of elderly relatives, siblings and young cousins and nieces. The excited Sanwo-Olu stood in a cheering manner as he posed with his immediate folks.

Many Nigerians have reacted to the photos of the newly inaugurated Lagos governor and his family members in different ways.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

See the photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Read the accompanying reactions of Nigerians below:

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu appoints Ayinde as chief of staff

READ ALSO: Just In: Sanwo-Olu makes first appointment

Recently, Sanwo-Olu appointed a new secretary to the state government. The woman appointed in this position is Folashade Jaji.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Can Sanwoolu better Ambode’s performance in 4 years? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...