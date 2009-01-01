Home | News | General | Dubai based Billionaire wants Wenger or Mourinho as manager if he succeeds in buying EPL club

Sheik Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dubai-based billionaire reportedly wants to hire either of Jose Mourinho or Arsene Wenger should he succeed in taking over Newcastle United.

Abu Dhabi-based businessman has been in the news in recent times over the possible acquisition of the Premier League club this summer.

Daily Mail report that current boss Rafa Benitez could could be sacked should a new owner gains control of the club.

The publication claims Sheik Khaled has identified Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger as possible replacements.

But Mike Ashley, the current of the club has postponed contract negotiations with Benitez, instead choosing to prioritise takeover discussions with Sheik Khaled.

The former Liverpool's boss deal at the St James Park expires this summer and a chance to be retained by prospective owners is slim.

Meanwhile, the Mirror are unsure if the move will go through, claiming there has been no proof of funds for the take over to take place.

Both candidates were quizzed about their future on beIN SPORTS broadcast of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Wenger said: "I'm very generous and I would love to give you what you want, but I cannot give you what I want because I don't know what I do.

Mourinho said: "We are not here to speak about it (Our future jobs). We are here to speak about this (the Champions League Final) and not about us."

