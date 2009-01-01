Home | News | General | Governor Sanwo-olu launches air-conditioned buses for Lagos govt. workers (photos)
Beyonce's family life revealed: All the interesting details
BBNaija star Dee One calls out Nina, Alex for claiming fans buy them expensive gifts (video)

Governor Sanwo-olu launches air-conditioned buses for Lagos govt. workers (photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 30 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has commissioned air-conditioned buses to be used by government workers in the state .

The Lagos governor commissioned the vehicles on Monday, June 3.

READ ALSO: Senator Shehu Sani reacts to Pastor Kumuyi’s call to Nigerians not to attack Buhari

Governor Sanwo-olu launches air-conditioned buses for Lagos govt. workers (photos)

Governor Sanwo-Olu commissions air-conditioned buses in Lagos. Credit: Twitter, Sanwo-Olu
Source: Twitter

Sanwo-Olu in a tweet on his official page recognised that “Lagos civil service is the back bone of government operations and ensuring we have a quality, motivated, disciplined and emotionally invested workforce is key in building.”

Governor Sanwo-olu launches air-conditioned buses for Lagos govt. workers (photos)

Governor Sanwo-olu recognised the importance of the civil service to the state development. Credit: Twitter, Sanwo-Olu
Source: Twitter

“Today, we fulfilled our promise of providing air-conditioned buses for our workforce.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 120