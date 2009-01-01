Home | News | General | Governor Sanwo-olu launches air-conditioned buses for Lagos govt. workers (photos)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has commissioned air-conditioned buses to be used by government workers in the state .

The Lagos governor commissioned the vehicles on Monday, June 3.

Sanwo-Olu in a tweet on his official page recognised that “Lagos civil service is the back bone of government operations and ensuring we have a quality, motivated, disciplined and emotionally invested workforce is key in building.”

“Today, we fulfilled our promise of providing air-conditioned buses for our workforce.”

