Governor Sanwo-olu launches air-conditioned buses for Lagos govt. workers (photos)
- 2 hours 30 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has commissioned air-conditioned buses to be used by government workers in the state .
The Lagos governor commissioned the vehicles on Monday, June 3.
READ ALSO: Senator Shehu Sani reacts to Pastor Kumuyi’s call to Nigerians not to attack Buhari
Governor Sanwo-Olu commissions air-conditioned buses in Lagos. Credit: Twitter, Sanwo-Olu
Source: Twitter
Sanwo-Olu in a tweet on his official page recognised that “Lagos civil service is the back bone of government operations and ensuring we have a quality, motivated, disciplined and emotionally invested workforce is key in building.”
Governor Sanwo-olu recognised the importance of the civil service to the state development. Credit: Twitter, Sanwo-Olu
Source: Twitter
“Today, we fulfilled our promise of providing air-conditioned buses for our workforce.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles