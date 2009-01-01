Home | News | General | BBNaija star Dee One calls out Nina, Alex for claiming fans buy them expensive gifts (video)

2018 BBNaija star Dee One has taken to social media to address fans of some of his fellow ex-housemates who bought expensive gifts for their favourites reality stars.

Following the buzz surrounding the birthday of ex-BBNaija housemate and fashion entrepreneur, Nina Ivy and how she was gifted with a new shop by her fans, fellow ex-housemate Dee one has spoken out.

In a video which he shared on his Instagram page, he subtly questioned the authenticity of the source of the expensive gifts which Alex, Nina and Bambam got on their birthdays.

According to him, they aren’t the only ones who came out of the show with fans and so questioned how come they were the only ones getting such expensive gifts.

He further dared the so-called generous fans to reveal themselves.

See video below:

Recall just a few days ago, Nina Ivy celebrated her 23rd birthday in which she got a new shop with one year rent fully paid for by her fans.

To mark her special day, the ivory fashion entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share some absolutely stunning photos of herself in different jaw-dropping attires.

