Senator Shehu Sani reacts to Pastor Kumuyi's call to Nigerians not to attack Buhari

- Senator Shehu Sani said Nigerians should be able to criticise their leaders

- The Kaduna lawmaker disagreed with Pastor Kumuyi on his call for Nigerians not to attack the president

Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to Pastor William Kumuyi’s call to Nigerians not to attack President Muhammadu Buhari, saying people should be allowed to speak the truth to those power.

The lawmaker from Kaduna state in a tweet on Sunday, June 2, said although he respects the general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, he insisted that there was nothing wrong with the people speaking against the government.

Sani said this is the only way the people can be able to defend their democracy.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian Christians were warned against attacking the president and other leaders in the country.

The warning was issued by the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Kumuyi on Sunday, June 2.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Kumuyi, during his sermon at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos, urged Christians not to attack the president of the country through any means.

According to the report, the cleric made the admonition in his sermon entitled “The Believers’ Preservation Until the Day of Visitation”.

Kumuyi said that Christians are strangers and pilgrims in the world and must be Christ-like in their character, conducts and conversations.

The cleric, who read from Biblical passage, I Peter 2: 11-25 said that Christians lifestyle must reflect Christ in a civil society, saying that government derives their authority from God.

He said: “Don’t attack the President of the country whether in words or in the newspapers or through internet."

