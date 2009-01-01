Home | News | General | Ihedioha gives Okorocha ultimatum to handover before midnight

- Emeka Ihedioha has given Rochas Okorocha 24 hours to handover

- Ihedioha also gave an order to the permanent secretary, and head of service, under Okorocha, to prepare all the necessary documents and hand them over

- The governor said he wants the process to be completed by midnight of June 4

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Monday, June 3, gave his last warning for hand over from the immediate past government of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

The newly sworn-in governor, Ihedioha spoke at the government house in Owerri, during the swearing in office, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Uche Onyeagucha and chief of staff, Chris Okewulonu.

At the event, Ihedioha gave an order to the permanent secretary, and head of service, under Okorocha, to quickly prepare all the necessary documents and hand them over to the SSG, and chief of staff, before tomorrow’s midnight.

As it is now, Ihedioha is yet to make public where he will be operating from to administer his official duties as the governor of the state, for the meantime.

Ihedioha briefly said: “I direct head of service and permanent secretary, to ensure a complete handover of all government properties, the last administration utilised on behalf of Imo people.

“To secretary to the government and chief of staff of Imo state government. I want the process to be completed by midnight tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Governor Emeka Ihedioha said that he cannot do his work from Government House, describing the place as an eyesore.

The governor of Imo state spoke on Sunday, May 2, saying the state of the Government House makes it difficult for him to operate officially.

