Home | News | General | Kidnapping: Traditional rulers must brace up - Lawmaker issues challenge

- Hon Moshood Oshun wants traditional rulers in Nigeria and the country's citizens to play active roles in curbing kidnappings across states

- Oshun also wants the introduction of entrepreneurial skills in school curricular to help reduce rising cases of unemployment

- The lawmaker pleads with residents of Lagos and citizens of Nigeria to support the administrations of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Muhammadu Buhari respectively

Moshood Oshun, a Lagos lawmaker, on Monday, June 3, argued that the rising cases of kidnappings across Nigeria could partly be stemmed if traditional rulers and the citizens play their parts effectively.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Oshun, a member of the Lagos state House of Assembly, also urged the government to rejig the country's education in such a way that entrepreneurship is given a place in school curriculum saying this would help school leavers engage in meaningful ventures rather than roam the streets unemployed.

The lawmaker, who represents one of the constituencies of Lagos Mainland in the state, said this in his Eid El fitri message insisting that the Nigerian security agencies can only effectively work when communities, traditional rulers and individuals are willing to share information concerning incidents or suspicions in their environments.

"This is where we truly need the services of traditional rulers being heads of communities, villages, towns and cities. They are the closest to the people and have a role of fostering peace and unity.

"Insecurity will continue to thrive where the people decide to remain silent either for fear of facing the consequence or belief that it is does not concern them.

"A society can only effectively fight crime where the people unite and are formidable," the lawmaker said.

He lamented that adjustments in Nigeria's education policies over the years have affected the kinds of graduates churned out annually.

He suggested that subjects and courses that would help build students to be independent in the future should be introduced to help curb Nigeria's unemployment rate.

The lawmaker commended the country's security agencies for their efforts at ensuring peace. He also urged them to continue to work in ways that would make the people build confidence in them.

He appealed to Nigerians to work with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for the country's visions and goals to be achieved just as he expressed confidence in the capacity of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make Lagos a more enviable state in the next four years.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday, June 3, felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, urging them to direct their actions and prayers towards attaining peace and progress in the country.

According to the governor, beyond spiritual uplifting, the Ramadan fasting also taught lessons in tolerance and peaceful co-existence, pointing out that the lessons would be useful if everyone played his role in strengthening peace and harmony in the country.

