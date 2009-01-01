Home | News | General | Angry football fans blast Flying Eagles after crashing out of FIFA U20 World Cup

- Senegal vs Nigeria FIFA U20 World Cup clash saw the Flying Eagles dumped out of the tournament at the round of 16

- The defeat has however forced fans across the country to lash out at the Paul Aigbogun assembled U20 team

- They feel this team is the poorest U20 national side ever assembled in the history of the country

Nigeria's Flying Eagles have crashed out of this year's FIFA World Cup staging in Poland at the round of 16 stage.

Coach Paul Aigbogun's men suffered a 2-1 defeat to fellow African side, Senegal at the Stadion Widzewa Lodz on Monday night.

A goal each from Amadou Sagna and Ibrahima Niame rendered Success Makanjuola's 50th minute strike a mere consolation at the end of the meeting.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian contingent reached the knockout stage as one of the best losing teams at the group stages.

However, their failure to improve their performances before this evening's game saw them crash out of the competition at the early stage.

Aigbogun's men kicked off their campaign with an exciting 4-0 win over Qatar, but were floored by the United States U20 team in their second game.

They forced log leaders Ukraine to a 1-1 draw in their last encounter to gather four points and escape crashing out from the preliminary phase.

The Eagles will however head back to the country with immediate effect but here are some of the reactions from football fans across the country.

They expressed their disappointment in the entire team, starting from the coaching crew that assembled such below average team.

