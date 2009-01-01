Home | News | General | Pray for your country - Governor Sanwo-Olu’s message to Nigerians

- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu wants Nigerians to pray for the country's peace and progress

- Sanwo-Olu recalls the just-concluded Ramadan has lessons of tolerance and peaceful co-existence for all who took part in it

- The governor further urges Lagosians to pray for the advancement of the state

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday, June 3, felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, urging them to direct their actions and prayers towards attaining peace and progress in the country.

According to the governor, beyond spiritual uplifting, the Ramadan fasting also taught lessons in tolerance and peaceful co-existence, pointing out that the lessons would be useful if everyone played his role in strengthening peace and harmony in the country.

The governor's message was contained in a statement signed by his deputy chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, and made available to Legit.ng.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

In the statement, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “As our fellow Muslim compatriots celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, which signalled the end of Ramadan, I urge all Muslims to deeply reflect on the lessons taught by the blessed month by promoting values that will uplift them spiritually and also improve the condition of humanity in general.

“While we abstained from food and other luxuries in line with the obligations of the blessed month, we learnt patience, perseverance and courage as key values to our spiritual and material success.

"These lessons would further be useful in our lives when we play our roles in strengthening peace and harmony in our respective communities and also encourage others to do same.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged Muslims in Lagos to pray for peace and progress in the state and Nigeria.

He said the prayers were needed just as his administration began implementation of its plans to achieve ‘GreaterLagos’.

“Beyond the spiritual attainment, Ramadan fasting also instilled the culture of tolerance and peaceful coexistence in us, which are part of lofty ideals divinely commanded by ALLAH (SWT) and preached by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

I enjoin our Muslim brothers and sisters to use this occasion of Eid celebration to pray for peace and progress in our dear state and Nigeria," he said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that barely a week after he officially came to power, Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed into law, the 2019 appropriation passed by the State House of Assembly.

The appropriation act which is N873,532,460,725 comprised of N479, 691,73,705 and N393,841,387,20 for capital and recurrent expenditures respectively.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Can Sanwoolu better Ambode’s performance in 4 years? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...