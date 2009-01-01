Home | News | General | BREAKING: Major General defeats Nigerian Army in court as judge reverses compulsory retirement

The National Industrial Court, Abuja on Monday, June 3, ordered the reinstatement of a major general, Ijioma Nwokoro Ijioma, who was in 2016 place on compulsory retirement in the Nigerian Army.

Ijioma was one of the 38 officers of the Nigerian Army retired in June, 2016. Delivering judgment, Justice Edith Agbakoba, held that there was evidence that due process was not followed in the compulsory retirement of the claimant.

She held that he was not informed about his offence and neither was he tried before a court marshal for any offence before his compulsory retirement, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Agbakoba also held that the claimant was not accorded fair hearing by not giving him opportunity to defend himself.

She therefore declared that the compulsory retirement was wrongful, illegal, null, void and of no effect. She also declared that the claimant was still a staff of the Nigerian Army.

The judge further set aside the letter of the compulsory retirement dated June 9,2016. Agbakoba also ordered reinstatement of the claimant to his position with payment of all entitlements and privileges accrued to him.

The judge equally directed that the defendants, their agents were restrained from stopping, interfering or victimising the claimant. She concluded by awarding the sum of N200,000 in favour of the claimant as cost of prosecuting the suit.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian Army lawyer, Major Ajibade Azeez Atobatele, of the Directorate of Army Legal Services, studying in the United Kingdom, had emerged the best in International Human Rights and Terrorism Law in his class.

Atobatele distinguished himself by finishing with a distinction by coming top position in his class in the UK.

