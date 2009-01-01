Home | News | General | Jay-Z named world's first billionaire rapper

- American rapper, Jay-Z, has finally been tagged a billionaire

- According to Forbes magazine, the entertainer is the first hip-hop rapper to become a billionaire

- Jay-Z is involved in a number of profitable businesses that helped him amass his great wealth

American rapper, Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, has no doubt established himself as a talented entertainer and a skilled businessman.

Not many people can boast of being endowed with both talents and Jay-Z is finally reaping the fruits of his doggedness.

American rapper Jay-Z named world's first hip-hop billionaire

Source: Getty Images

According to a new publication by Forbes, the rapper has finally become a billionaire.

He was named as one of the handful entertainers to attain such a feat as well as the first hip-hop rapper to achieve this feat.

It was also gathered that the billionaire rapper is involved in several profitable businesses including real estate, liquor, art collections and more.

According to Forbes, his music catalog is worth $75m, his streaming service, Tidal is worth $100m, his art collection is worth $70m, his cash and investments are worth $220m, to name a few.

