Missing JAMB N35m: Court finally takes decision on prime suspect

- A Federal High Court in Abuja has taken a decision on the prime suspect of the missing N35 million of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

- The court has admitted Philomins Chieshe to bail in the sum of N20 million

- The presiding judge, Justice Peter Affen, order the defendant to produce two sureties with landed property in Abuja worth the value of the bail sum

An FCT High Court Maitama on Monday, June 3, admitted Philomins Chieshe, charged with alleged missing N35 million belonging to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to bail in the sum of N20 million.

Chieshe, a clerical officer with JAMB, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Samuel Sale Umoru, a state coordinator with JAMB.

Ruling in the bail application, Justice Peter Affen declared that bail was not about setting people free but to ensure that a defendant attend trial, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He added that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 holds that bail be granted in the most liberal terms.

Affen also ordered the defendant to produce two sureties in like sum. He ordered that the sureties must have landed property in Abuja worth the value of the bail sum.

Justice Affen further ordered the defendant’s counsel, Mark Feese, to put in writing the good characters of the sureties. He further held that the court registrar, would then verify the addresses of the sureties, while the defendant must drop her international passport with the court.

Affen also ordered that pending when the defendant meets the bail conditions, she would be remanded at Suleja Prison.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said that it remitted N5 billion to the federal government purse after the conduct of its 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). T

This was contained in the board’s weekly bulletin, tagged signed by the JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, on Monday, May 13, in Lagos.

