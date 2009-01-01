Home | News | General | KiDi ft. Mr Ezi - Sugar Daddy: The hot tune you cannot afford to miss

The video to the KiDi ft Mr Eazi - Sugar Daddy song is out and like most fans of the Ghanaian singer/ songwriter and his Nigerian counterpart, we cannot get enough of the hit tune. Find out why.

[embedded content]

KiDi ft Mr Eazi - Sugar Daddy is an energetic song with playful tunes and amazing beats to match. It is a very catchy song that will definitely have you humming along to it.

KiDi ft Mr Eazi - Sugar Daddy lyrics

Baby girl me I want spoil you

Forget talk ebi do ago do

Baby girl me I want spoil you

Forget talk ebi do ago do

Zagadat

Baby girl me I want spoil you

Forget talk ebi do ago do

Baby girl me I want spoil you

Forget talk ebi do ago do

So take this money

Go get your hair done

And your nails done

Do you love me?

Like you love me

Or just a show na

Say my name

Now say my name

You give me the sexual healing

I cannot deny I'm feeling high..no no

I never ever be you touch my feelings

My baby you you you you you

Wo b me din a na ma naane

Na ma m'adeda deda

Na ma maye se

Na baabiaa wu

So baby say my name

Sugar daddy

Say my name oh

Sugar daddy

Say my name for me

Say my name for me

Yeah yeah

Baby girl me I want spoil you

Forget talk ebi do ago do

Baby girl me I want spoil you

Forget talk ebi do ago do

Baby girl me I want spoil you

Forget talk ebi do ago do

Soup wey sweet oo

Na money kill am oo

All this money I want to spend it on you

If I say something baby I mean na oo

Ebe you de make I hustle double oo

Odo yewu eh me love

Mewu eeh ante

Meri eh wo kasa

Na eku me eeh

Momi, daddy

Which kind voodoo she do me?

Wo buku me oo

Wo b me din a na ma naane

Na ma m'adeda deda

Na ma maye se

Na baabiaa wu

So baby say my name oh

Sugar daddy

Say my name oh

Sugar daddy

Say my name for me

Say my name for me

Yeah yeah

So take this money

Go get your hair done

And your nails done

Do you love me?

Like you love me

Or just a show na

Say my name x 5

Odo yewu eh me love

Mewu eeh ante

Meri eh wo kasa

Na eku me eeh

Momi, daddy

Which kind voodoo she do me?

Wo buku me oo

Oh Lord a mercy

Social media reactions to KiDi ft Mr Eazi - Sugar Daddy

On YouTube, this is what people have to say about the song which is part of KiDi's album titled 'Sugar':

Linda Gyamfi: Kidi Just Added Some Sugar To Spice Up My Morning... #Lynx Never Disappoint Us...Much love from #Europe...

W A: Kidi really likes sugary things...Shuga as a movie now sugar Daddy...Dope track BTW.

Abu Yakubu: Any thing of kidi's is always the best...

Jeffrey Danso: Kidi Has Never Disappointed Me When It Comes To Highlife Tune, Ghana Loves You *Chronicles

Akua Love & peace: Song on point video on point I'm loving it, it's SuGaR...

Do you agree with the comments above? Is KiDi ft Mr Ezi - Sugar Daddy an amazing song? Let us know in the comments section below.

