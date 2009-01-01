KiDi ft. Mr Ezi - Sugar Daddy: The hot tune you cannot afford to miss
The video to the KiDi ft Mr Eazi - Sugar Daddy song is out and like most fans of the Ghanaian singer/ songwriter and his Nigerian counterpart, we cannot get enough of the hit tune. Find out why.
KiDi ft Mr Eazi - Sugar Daddy is an energetic song with playful tunes and amazing beats to match. It is a very catchy song that will definitely have you humming along to it.
KiDi ft Mr Eazi - Sugar Daddy lyrics
Baby girl me I want spoil you
Forget talk ebi do ago do
Baby girl me I want spoil you
Forget talk ebi do ago do
Zagadat
Baby girl me I want spoil you
Forget talk ebi do ago do
Baby girl me I want spoil you
Forget talk ebi do ago do
So take this money
Go get your hair done
And your nails done
Do you love me?
Like you love me
Or just a show na
Say my name
Now say my name
You give me the sexual healing
I cannot deny I'm feeling high..no no
I never ever be you touch my feelings
My baby you you you you you
Wo b me din a na ma naane
Na ma m'adeda deda
Na ma maye se
Na baabiaa wu
So baby say my name
Sugar daddy
Say my name oh
Sugar daddy
Say my name for me
Say my name for me
Yeah yeah
Baby girl me I want spoil you
Forget talk ebi do ago do
Baby girl me I want spoil you
Forget talk ebi do ago do
Baby girl me I want spoil you
Forget talk ebi do ago do
Soup wey sweet oo
Na money kill am oo
All this money I want to spend it on you
If I say something baby I mean na oo
Ebe you de make I hustle double oo
Odo yewu eh me love
Mewu eeh ante
Meri eh wo kasa
Na eku me eeh
Momi, daddy
Which kind voodoo she do me?
Wo buku me oo
Wo b me din a na ma naane
Na ma m'adeda deda
Na ma maye se
Na baabiaa wu
So baby say my name oh
Sugar daddy
Say my name oh
Sugar daddy
Say my name for me
Say my name for me
Yeah yeah
So take this money
Go get your hair done
And your nails done
Do you love me?
Like you love me
Or just a show na
Say my name x 5
Odo yewu eh me love
Mewu eeh ante
Meri eh wo kasa
Na eku me eeh
Momi, daddy
Which kind voodoo she do me?
Wo buku me oo
Oh Lord a mercy
Social media reactions to KiDi ft Mr Eazi - Sugar Daddy
On YouTube, this is what people have to say about the song which is part of KiDi's album titled 'Sugar':
- Linda Gyamfi: Kidi Just Added Some Sugar To Spice Up My Morning... #Lynx Never Disappoint Us...Much love from #Europe...
- W A: Kidi really likes sugary things...Shuga as a movie now sugar Daddy...Dope track BTW.
- Abu Yakubu: Any thing of kidi's is always the best...
- Jeffrey Danso: Kidi Has Never Disappointed Me When It Comes To Highlife Tune, Ghana Loves You *Chronicles
- Akua Love & peace: Song on point video on point I'm loving it, it's SuGaR...
Do you agree with the comments above? Is KiDi ft Mr Ezi - Sugar Daddy an amazing song? Let us know in the comments section below.
