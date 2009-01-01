Home | News | General | Nigeria's Flying Eagles crash out of U20 World Cup after defeat by Senegal

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles crashed out of the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland after suffering a 2-1 defeat by Senegal in their round of 16 clash on Monday night, June 3, at Lodz Stadium.

The encounter saw Senegal take the kick-off and in the 10th minute, Tijani came close to netting the opener after winning a header in the penalty box, but his effort was only good for the roof of the net.

After half hour of football, injured-Maxwell Effiom was replaced by Sor, with scores still 0-0.

Four minutes later, Sor came close to open scores, but his effort as saved by the Senegalese.

However, on the 36th minute, Amadou Sagna netted the game’s opening goal to hand Senegal the lead, with the scoreboard reading Senegal 1-0 .

On the dot of 45 minutes, Flying Eagles chance to level scores through Ikouwem's free-kick was blocked, but against the run of play Senegal doubled their lead through Ibrahima Niane to go into the break with a two-goal lead.

In the second-half, the Flying Eagles improved on their first-half performance after the restart, and on the 50th minute mark, Nigeria reduced the deficit through Aniekeme Okon ,who deflected Success Makanjoula's free-kick to see alter the scores to Senegal 2-1 Nigeria.

Despite other scoring chances for the Flying Eagles late in the encounter, Senegal's junior Teranga Lions held on, to claim the contest with a 2-1 win at the blast of the final whistle.

The result sees Senegal progress to the quarterfinal of the U20 World Cup while Nigeria head back home.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Flying Eagles reached the knock-out rounds of the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland as one of the four best third-placed teams after playing out a 1-1 draw with Ukraine on Thursday, May 30, at Bielsko-Biala Stadium.

The encounter saw both sides eager to claim all match points to guarantee a progress to the next round of the competition.

However, despite early exchanges of hostilities in favour of the Flying Eagles, Ukraine netted the opening goal of contest Danylo Sikan in the 30 minutes.

