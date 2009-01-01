Home | News | General | Breaking: APC expels immediate past Zamfara governor Yari, NWC member Shuaibu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the immediate past governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, for allegedly scuttling the party’s chances in Zamfara.

In a joint statement signed by Alhaji Sirajo Garba Maikatako, the chairman of the APC in Zamfara state, and Muhammad Bello Bakyasuwa, the party’s publicity secretary, the political organisation said it also expelled the deputy national chairman (north), Lawali Shuaibu.

Shuaibu, the party said, was expelled for conniving with Yari to sabotage the National Working Committee (NWC) during the botched primary elections of the state.

The statement made available to Legit.ng said the decision to expel the former governor and the deputy national chairman was taken at the end of an emergency meeting held in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

A statement said the expulsion was "sequel to the electoral misfortune, Yari and his co-travelers,exposed the party to in Zamfara state."

The party recalled how the former governor frustrated its efforts to conduct primaries ahead of the 2019 governorship election in Zamfara, thus laying the foundation for the electoral misfortune that befell it in the state.

“After reviewing the outing of our party in the last general election and the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement, we hereby dismiss the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari and the deputy national chairman, Sen Lawali Shuaibu, from the APC.

“Following this development, we are urging them to immediately surrender all the belongings of the party in their possession including funds," the party said, while accusing the former governor and "his boys" of scuttling the efforts of the national headquarters to conduct primaries on October 3 and 7, 2018.

"His nefarious activities led to the death of six persons and over 200 others were injured,” the party said adding that the expulsion would be communicated to its national headquarters for appropriate action on Thursday, June 6, when the Sallah break will end.

Legit.ng reports that the dismissal of Yari and Shuaibu came hours after the party expelled Senator Kabiru Marafa.

Also expelled, according to a statement from the party, is the legislator representing Kauran Namoda/Birnin Magaji constituency at the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji.

