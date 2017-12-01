Buhari isn’t perfect, Okorocha is boldest Nigerian alive





The General Overseer of Christian Central Chapel, Ikot Enebong, in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, Bishop (Dr) Emma Gospel Isong, has said that it’s sickening to hear All Progressives Congress (APC) sympathisers saying that President Muhammadu Buhari has performed 100 per cent.





Speaking with newsmen in Calabar, Isong said, “I ask a question today: must all PDP people attack Buhari, and not find out a good thing he has done, must all APC people say that Buhari has performed 100 per cent.





“It’s sickening to hear APC say that Buhari is a perfect man, that nothing is wrong and carry go, I cry and weep for this country. I’m saying for the PDP people, is there nothing good that Buhari has done for the past four years.





“Can you be honest and say he did nothing, you cannot say that. As for the APC people, be very honest with yourselves, do you think people are feeding well with this Buhari economy, do you feel they are eating, are they happy?





“This is the kind of hypocrisy that makes me feel we have abandoned the project called Nigeria and are pursuing different chicken in our mother’s backyard. Nobody is honest and speaking the truth. Very close to the truth is Okorocha of Imo.





“You people call him a devil but watch a statement he recently made at the National Economic Council, I don’t know if you watched that clip that is the boldest Nigerian alive.





“He stood in front of Osinbajo and others and said very crucial things particularly that we have failed the people. He said Buhari has good intentions but he identified the enemies of democracy and the people heating up the system,” he said.





He queried, “How many Nigerians can speak like Okorocha?, I’m not his fan but I feel he is the boldest man alive in the country. We don’t speak the truth to power.





“People don’t come headlong and collide for the sake of our children so that what you suffer, your children will not come and suffer. We need to sit down on a table and decide our common destiny which is called Nigeria,” Isong stated.

