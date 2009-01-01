Home | News | General | JAY-Z becomes 1st hip-hop billionaire – Forbes
APC expels Marafa, Yari's deputy, others
Breaking: Emir Sanusi recommended for suspension as anti-graft agency alleges N3.4bn is misappropriated

JAY-Z becomes 1st hip-hop billionaire – Forbes



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 45 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Music Mogul, Jay–Z is now, according to a new Forbes magazine, making him the first rapper to amass a fortune in the ten-figure range.

“It’s clear that Jay-Z has accumulated a fortune that conservatively totals $1 billion, making him one of only a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire—and the first hip-hop artist to do so,” the magazine said.

Forbes breakdown indicated that the rapper’s chief source of wealth is his $300-a-bottle Armand de Brignac champagne brand (at $310 million), but also boasts investments at well over $200 million (including a large stake in Uber).

Forbes says the reason Jay-Z’s wealth went all up on the table is his new business interest in alcohol.

His streaming service Tidal allegedly supplies about $100 million of his net worth, just behind his cognac D’Ussé.

Jay-Z, recently gave a special performance to celebrate the re-opening of the celebrated NYC venue Webster Hall.

He and wife Beyoncé were are recipients of the Vanguard Prize at the GLAAD Awards in March.


KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 142