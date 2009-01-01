Home | News | General | Former Arsenal star Reyes laid to rest in Spain after car crash

- Jose Antonio Reyes was laid to rest on Monday, June 3 after a funeral in Utrera, Sevilla.

- Thousands gathered to pay their last respect to the former former Arsenal star

- Reyes died on Sunday, June 2 , after crashing his Mercedes crashed against a concrete blocks before bursting into flames

Ex-Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes was buried on Monday, June 3 after a funeral in Utrera, Sevilla.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was among mourners, who were on hand, to pay their last respect to the departed Reyes.

According to The Mirror, Reyes' casket was taken round his hometown’s streets of Utrera in Sevilla before his final interment, following his demise on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Man United in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Interestingly, Reyes was pronounced dead after his Mercedes crashed against a concrete blocks on the motorway before bursting into flames after somersaulting near Alcala de Guadaira.

Reyes’ cousin, Jonathan Reyes, 23, who also died in the crash, was laid to rest after his 6.30pm funeral on Sunday, June 2.

However, his other cousin Juan Manuel Calderon, who was another passenger during the ill-fainted crash, is currently receiving treatment in intensive care at Virgen del Rocio medical facility where he is receiving treatment from serious burns.

According to local paper, Diario de Sevilla an official probe has not commenced to know, the exact speed Reyes was driving at at the time of the crash despite claims he was making around 120mph - about 50mph over the approved speed limit.

Moments after Reyes’ accident went viral on Sunday, while returning from a training session at Extremadura, Utrera declared two-day mourning for the deceased.

"This mourning Utrera-born Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident on the A-376.

"Another relative of Jose Antonio's has also died. Jose Antonio has been a much-loved person in our town since the start of his footballing career with Seville Football Club, always carrying the flag for Utrera,” the statement from Utrera read in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football app for FREE to easily access stats, news and live updates

On the other hand, the mayor of Utrera, Jose Maria Villalobos, summed up the feeling across the community after the death of the 35-year-old Reyes.

"Overwhelmed by this sad news and the fact a young person with a family has had his life taken away from him."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a car crash, it has been confirmed in Spain.

The former Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla striker passed away following the accident on that occurred on Saturday, June 1. Former club Sevilla tweeted: "We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...