Home | News | General | BREAKING: Tuesday, June 4 is Sallah - Sultan of Sokoto declares

Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, has declared that Tuesday, June 4, will be Sallah owing to the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1440AH which marked the end of Ramadan.

As he made the declaration in the night of Monday, June 3, Sultan said the new moon of Shawwal was sighted in Borno, Daura, Lagos and other places making Tuesday the date for Sallah, The Nation reports.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

He then urged Muslims to be in earnest supplication for the peace and for the leadership of the country.

The Muslim leader in his announcement also wished every Muslim a peaceful Ramadan celebration.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that on Monday, May 27, the emir of Daura, Umar Faruk, suspended all festivities at the forthcoming Eid-el Fitr celebration over incessant bandit attacks and kidnapping happening across the state.

The emir of Daura said apart from the Eid prayer, no other durbar or festivities shall be observed at the emirate.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Legit.ng gathered that the Katsina Emirate Council earlier suspended all festivities during Eid-el Fitr celebration in because of attacks by bandits across the state.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Eid-el-Kabir: Why the ram killed must not exceed three days in your house | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...