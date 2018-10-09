Home | News | General | Sallah: Dogara rejoices with Muslim Ummah

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA- Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid el Fitr celebration, saying that though Ramadan is over, it is of utmost importance that the lessons of the season are sustained and replicated in their daily lives for the betterment of society.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara (middle) addressing journalists shortly after plenary, at the National Assembly yesterday with him are Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yusuff Lasun(left) and Chief whip,Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

He also called for sober reflection and willingness to lend hands of support to the needy in the society and special prayers for peace, unity and development of the country.

While emphasising the importance of peace, unity and tolerance amongst the diverse people of the country for the envisaged growth and development to take place, the speaker insisted that the heterogeneity of Nigeria should be a source of strength rather than conflict.

He said, “As the Ummah all over the world celebrate this year’s Eid El-Fitr to signal the end of the holy month of Ramadan, I urge you to reflect the lessons and virtues of sacrifice, forgiveness, piety, self-denial and genuine love towards one another which you learnt during the month-long fast in your daily lives.

“Apart from this reflection, I urge you to also offer special prayers for the nation, her leaders, for peace and unity and wisdom to overcome challenges being faced in security and economy of the country. Use the time to also remember the downtrodden who struggle to make ends as well as other people in difficult situations.”

