Actor Adeniyi Johnson surprises his actress lover, Seyi Edun
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson on Monday shared a video of himself surprising his wife, Seyi Edun on her birthday.
Seyi who is also an actress was in tears as a saxophonist hired by her hubby serenaded her with a soothing birthday song and cake delivered to her.
In 2018, Seyi Edun shut down break up rumours as she released a photo of Adeniyi Johnson and herself.
The Yoruba Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 6, 2018, where she posted a very cute of Adeniyi Johnson and herself. She went to caption the quote;
“God gat u AyanfeOluwa #Oluwaloseyi #iseoluwanii #koto19reloaded,” she wrote.
A few hours after posting the cryptic message, Adeniyi Johnson called out his former wife, Toyin Abraham for refusing to sign their divorce papers.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles