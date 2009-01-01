Eid-el- Fitr: Police, NSCDC deploy 9,882 officers to provide security in Borno

The Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) said 9,882 officers had been deployed to provide effective security during the Eid-el-Fitr break in Borno.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, told the newsmen in a telephone interview on Tuesday that the command had deployed 8,682 policemen to provide adequate security.

“Our men, comprising of the conventional police, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Explosive Ordinance Squad and men ofMobile Police Force, had been deployed in strategic places to ensure hitch-free celebration,” he said.

Aliyu reiterated the commitment of the force towards ensuring total protection of lives and properties throughout the period.



Similarly, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Borno Commandant of NSCDC, said the command had deployed 1,200 personnel to collaborate with the police and other security agencies in providing security.

He said that the personnels were deployed in markets places, worship and recreational centers.

The Commandant warned youths in the state not to take advantage of the celebration to engage in unwholesome activities.

He also warned tricycle operators in the state to desist from recklessness driving and overloading of passengers, especially under-aged children.

“Parent must ensure they monitor what their children are doing in this period.

“In the past, we recorded many cases where youth drugged teenage girls and had illicit affairs with them,”Abdullahi said.

