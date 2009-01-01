Home | News | General | Nigeria is ready for 5G network - NCC assures

- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the country is ready for the ultra-speedy 5G network

- The commission said with the listing of the major mobile network providers on the stock exchange, the service will be launched soon

- NCC also added that it has been working on plans and modalities in preparation the launch of the 5G network

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that the Nigeria is ready for the new 5G network which promises great internet speed.

Professor Umar Dambatta, the executive director of the commission, disclosed this on Monday, June 3, at an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

The commission’s director said with the listing of Nigeri’a major mobile service companies on the stock exchange, network companies in the country are set to join the provision of 5G.

He said in preparation for the roll out of the new network, the commission held a stakeholders’ forum to work on the plan for the 5G network and opened consultations on spectrum for the service.

“We expect this to start bearing fruit shortly, but the major thing is the support of the state governors. That is critical.

“Nigeria is a federation of 36 states; we cannot dictate what to charge for RoW to them, we can only persuade them and hope they see the superior merit and long-term benefits of making their states receptive to telecoms infrastructure,” he said.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that NCC said internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to 115,938,255 million in March 2019.

The NCC made this known on Monday, May 20, in its monthly internet subscribers data for February 2019, posted on its website.

The data showed that overall internet users increased to 115,938,225 in March from 114,725,357 recorded in February, showing an increase of 1,212,868 new subscribers.

