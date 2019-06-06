Home | News | General | What date is Eid al-Fitr 2019 and how is it celebrated

It is believed that a season is blessed when the whole world is engaged in a conspiracy of love. Moreover, when people come together in prayer and fasting, spiritual growth is established. The prayers bring souls and hearts to a peaceful form where worries are no more. Eid al-Fitr is that season that brings people together, especially to the Muslim community.

Eid al-Fitr is considered a custom season to the Muslims, and it is to be followed and practised. Many Muslims from all around the world celebrate Eid al Fitr. They always ensure that the teachings are passed on to all generations. Muslims also celebrate Eid al-Adha every year which campaigns for faith and trust in the teachings of Allah.

Everything about Eid al-Fitr

Eid was originated by the Islamic Prophet Muhammad, who is the founder of Islam. The Prophet arrived in Madinah and found people celebrating two festivities. They celebrated by entertaining themselves with recreation and merriment. He asked them about the nature of these festivities after which, they replied that the days were occasions of fun and enjoyment. At that point, the Prophet remarked that the Almighty had fixed two days of festivity. The Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha festive holidays had been born.

This holiday or festival is also known as the "Festival of breaking the fast." It is celebrated to mark the end of the holy month "Ramadan." Eid is the only day of the month of Ramadan that Muslims are not permitted to fast. They greet each other by saying "Eid Mubarak" - which means "happy holiday."

Eid al-Fitr concludes the 29 or 30 days of fasting by the Muslims. It falls precisely on the first day of the month of Shawwal. During the Eid commencement, people offer special Islamic prayers. The Islamic prayer consists of two rakats (units), which is done in an open field or large hall.

The prayer can only be performed in a congregation (jama'at) and has six Takbirs. Hands are raised to the ears while saying "Allahu 'Akbar" to mean "God is the greatest." The six Takbirs are divided such that, three of them are at the beginning of the first raka'ah, and the other three just before ruku. This is according to the Hanafi school of Sunni Islam.

Shia Islam also has six Takbirs but recite it differently from Sunni Islam. Other Sunni Islam schools have 12 Takbirs; seven in the first and the other five at the beginning of the second raka'ah. The Eid al Fitr depends on which opinion followed and preference advised by the Muslims.

The 2019 dates for Eid

When is Eid? This is one of the questions that every Muslim individual asks with anticipated plans. The holiday is one that marks the end of the holy month "Ramadan." When is Eid 2019 anticipated to start? Eid ul Fitr 2019 dates vary from different countries. The sighting of the new moon determines the beginning and the end. These dates move from June 3rd to June 6th, 2019. For instance, in Kenya, it will start on June 5th Wednesday in the evening, and end on June 6th. The UAE and Saudi declared Eid al Fitr 2019 celebrations to be done on June 4th.

Celebrations

The festive holiday is celebrated in many countries worldwide, but differently. During the celebration, Muslims share the word with those that seek help. Sharing is one of the teachings of Islam.

It is also considered a public holiday in some countries, and the Muslim community. The festivity comes with preparation of Eid cuisine and traditional delicacies. The food is also shared and donations made to the less fortunate. It is also a season of giving to charities.

In other countries, children receive a certain amount of money to spend throughout the holiday. Children also get to go around houses while being awarded candy or sweets. Families also can choose to visit amusement parks and enjoy rides, games, or even watch movies.

Women receive unique gifts from their loved ones during this festive season. Eid is one of the best holidays to the Muslim community. Elaborate banquets are set in some countries throwing a big feast to the community. Most importantly to children, they get to wear new clothes bought, and women dress their favourite attires. In other countries, Muslims go to listen to sermons in the Mosque and later join the rest in the celebrations.

The holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan is the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm). It commemorates the moment that the Quran was first revealed to the Islamic Prophet, Muhammad. The fasting is done during the 29 or 30 days from dawn to sunset entirely. So, when is Ramadan 2019? The Ramadan 2019 calendar dates the event to have started on May 6th and last for 29 or 30 days. However, the actual dates depend on the moon sighting and hence may vary by a day.

The Islamic calendar used to date the holy event is a lunar calendar and indicates Ramadan as the ninth month. The holy month teaches the art of building a better relationship spiritually, and not to desire the earthly things. When fasting, the Muslim community follows specific guidelines to engage in the spiritual realm fully.

They abstain from drinking water, eating food, immoral acts, and anger. The guidelines are to be strictly followed during the holy month. Giving to charity, reciting verses from the Quran and prayer are some of the activities done during Ramadan.

When does Ramadan end?

The holy month comes to an end this year on Tuesday, June 4th. Timing will vary from different countries when the new moon will be sighted. When Ramadan comes to an end, it ushers in the period of Shawwal and Eid.

The Muslim community believes that they are commanded by God, as mentioned in the Quran, to continue their fast until the last day of Ramadan. They also pay the Zakat al-Fitr before offering the Eid prayers when the end of Ramadan approaches.

Most countries are looking to celebrate this year's Eid al-Fitr with pomp and glory. Muslims from all around the world will come together to feast, enjoy, and share the joy. The less fortunate are considered family and are also blessed during this festive season. Sharing and spreading love is essential during Eid. The holiday is expected to last for one, two, or three days as friends and families act in preparation. Warm, welcoming hearts and eating to your fullest is what to expect on Eid al-Fitr.

