AY, Helen Paul show love to Regina Daniels during comedy show, many react (photos)

- Comedian AY recently shared a number of photos showing a smiling Regina Daniels

- As it appears, she attended the comedy show which he recently held at Abuja

- The actress was made the subject of discussion at the event

Amidst the recent controversies stirred up with regards to her marriage to Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels attended a comedy show organised by comedian AY.

The comedian shared photos of the young lady sitting amongst the guests and laughing to her heart's contents. Going by the looks of things, she was made the topic of discussion at the event.

Comedians like AY, Helen Paul went over to Regina's table to crack jokes about her and show her massive love. Many Nigerians have reacted to the photos of Regina Daniels shared by the comic act.

See the photos below. Swipe to see more:

Read the accompanying reactions:

major_interior_masters: "When grace speaks.... Before who's Regina that AY will picture, now AY is jumping up and being so overwhelmed that Regina was pictured in his show..... Grace will catapult you a destination were you too will be imagining if you're truly the one."

paparazzyblog: "When money is talking, attention will be centered on you."

creamycakesndpastries: "I like the kind of heart you have Regina, instead of getting angry.... You just see it as fun..... Surely maturity doesn't come with age. Keep it up dear."

anitajoseph8: "Awww Rere so fine."

iam_estopel: "Hmm! AY, Money don enter your hand, you don dey post her steadily. Money can move mountains Las Las."

pamelaosuigwe: "Hmmmm, she's notw important because she marry Ned Nwoko... Poverty die die die."

phranknigel: "Regina daniel is so beautiful, so unfortunate i wasted so much time at the gym."

Recently, Legit.ng spotted an excerpt from a movie in which Regina Daniels refused to marry an older man. It would seem fate has found a way to make what was enacted a reality.

